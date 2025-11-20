Allegations Against Candidate Israel Bruce

SCW awaits Bruce’s answer.

With the elections in St. Vincent and the Grenadines imminent, merely eight days away, accusations are proliferating from both factions, with litigation anticipated post-election in certain cases.

“And if Israel Bruce gets me vexed, I would ask him to tell the people of South Central Windward why he was removed as a teacher from the North Union Secondary School.”

“Let Israel Bruce be if he is the man. Tell us why he was removed as a teacher from the North Union Secondary School.”

“You want to play, man? Israel Bruce, do you want to play, man? Go on Hot 97 and tell the people of this country why the Ministry of Education removed you from the North Union Secondary School. You want to play, man.”

Bruce on Thursday morning told St Vincent Times that he will not legitimize any foolishness that Caesar wants to engage in.

St Vincent Times will bring to you the full response from Bruce in a subsequent article.