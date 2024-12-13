Police Hunt for Man Linked to Ongoing Credit Card Fraud

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual captured in the surveillance images attached.

This person is wanted in connection with multiple incidents of fraudulent use of credit card information.

The suspect has been targeting businesses, including pharmacies and grocery stores, across various locations. Reports indicate that the suspect allegedly presents a photograph of an ATM card on a cellular phone to attempt to fraudulently pay for items.

The suspect is known to frequent business places in the Kingstown area and may be actively seeking to defraud more establishments.