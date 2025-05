Police in St Vincent have opened a suspected homicide investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in the community of Lowmans Windward.

The man was discovered with his throat slashed, lying on a mattress in what seems to be a porch area of a house.

The man was found clothed in black pants and a jersey; his face and stomach were swollen.

On 19 April a man was shot and killed in Layou, while on April 17, a man was killed in Diamond.

