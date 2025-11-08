Martin vows service after taking office as AG

JAUNDY MARTIN RETURNS AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jaundy Martin was once again was sworn in as Attorney General of St Vincent and the Grenadines. He was officially sworn in at a ceremony held at Government House today.

Speaking at the Swearing Ceremony, Martin said he is honoured to once again serve his country in this capacity, noting that the immediate past Attorney General Grenville Williams served “above excellence” and vowed to do the same.

Martin took the opportunity to thank his family, the Government and people of SVG for the opportunity to serve.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the newly sworn in Attorney General brings a great deal of knowledge, experience, wisdom, understanding and judgement to the position. Dr. Gonsalves thanked Martin for answering the call to duty.

He said the immediate past Attorney General Grenville Williams is a candidate in the upcoming general election and made the decision to make a “clean break” from the Public Service.

He said the Attorney General being a public servant, which allows for a greater since independence and credibility.

Gonsalves said this is a marker of good governance Also giving remarks was Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan , who thanked Martin for his previous years of service and said she believes he will once again serve with distinction.

Jaundy Martin previously held the position of Attorney General from 2017 to 2022.