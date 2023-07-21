Commissioner of Police Colin John told the public through a press briefing on Thursday that some of the men who died had been warned by the police that there were threats against their lives stemming as far back as 2014.

“We have acted on the intel, we have acted that so much so, some persons who were killed last night, we have spoken to them before, and that would have assisted in preserving their lives up until last night,” said Commissioner John.

“We received information through various means. The matter is being investigated. We also received intel about possible reprisals, and that is something we are taking very seriously. We are also taking these fatalities very seriously as we do with every serious crime in SVG,” said Commissioner John, noting that there are 35 homicides for the year, with 32 of these are classified as murders.

Commissioner John said the police will be utilizing tried and tested efforts to ensure that the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are safe as well as solidify the perception of safety in the country.

The Commissioner said members of the local constabulary will be more visible on the streets of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He added at the same time the public may experience some inconveniences as a result of police operations.

John appealed to persons with information relating to the mass murders to provide the police with information.

Commissioner John reassured Vincentians and visitors to that amidst the mass shooting incident on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, St. Vincent and the Grenadines is still relatively a safe country.

“I just want to give the public the assurance that St. Vincent is a safe place notwithstanding what has taken place. We are doing a lot; we are doing all that we can within our powers to ensure that persons continue to be safe in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

About 8p.m., Wednesday night, the police received reports of a mass shooting incident at Harbour Club, Kingstown. From that shooting incident Lamont Hector also known as ‘Dutchie’ of Paul’s Avenue lost his life along with Dondre Hillocks of Belmont/Longwall; Jamal Bobb of Ottley Hall; Ricky Taylor of Long Wall; and Kashie Primus of Long Wall.

Source : RSVGPF