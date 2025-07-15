GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP FOR EDUCATION TO FOCUS ON MATHEMATICS AND SPECIAL EDUCATION

The Government of St. Vincent through the Ministry of Education held the official launch of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Multiplier component of the School Improvement Project earlier today, July 11th, 2025 at the conference room of the Myah Luxurious Suites.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and will focus on the development of a comprehensive Mathematics Program to improve results in Mathematics; and on Special Education needs.

Mohammed Yassine, Country Engagement lead from the GPE, said the Organisation is very proud of its partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The OECS states have received 43 million ($43) USD dollars in grants financing since 2016, including 13 million allocated for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and this is all grants financing and we are very proud of the partnership” said Yassine.

The Multiplier component of the project will receive a 5 million USD grant as a result of the collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank, through the innovative financing instrument called the Multiplier.

The Multiplier, multiplies additional financing and brings co-financing to existing programs, therefore, this 5-million-dollar grant will be added to the CDB’s existing investment in this country.

The GPE is a global coalition of countries which includes international organisations, civil society and teacher organisations; which aims to advance education globally for all children, including the most marginalised across the world. St Vincent and the Grenadines joined the GPE in 2016.

The Global Partnership for Educations is also a global fund of grants financing for low income and middle-income countries; they however have also made small island economies a priority.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of Projects at the CDB, Oriley Lewis, said this component of the project is a consequential investment in the future of education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and represents more than the start of a new program.

Lewis said, “it is the reflection of the government’s strategic leadership in advancing key national priorities for human development”, and for CDB, “it demonstrates our commitment to leveraging resources that directly benefit the people of our region”.

Lewis noted that the 5 million USD available through the GPE, will support critical reforms where they are most needed in the education system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The activities undertaken in this project are transformational, most notably the mathematics enhancement project. The CDB’s Framework for Mathematic Education (FAME), approved by the 3rd council of OECS Ministers of Education in 2018; a program which equips teachers with modern inclusive strategies and introduces targeted intervention for struggling learners and strengthens foundational skills. It is also aimed at achievement in mathematics from early childhood through secondary education.

Acting Director of Projects Oriley Lewis said, the Caribbean Development Bank is proud to stand alongside the Ministry of Education and the Global Partnership for Education in support of this effort, and looks forward to student outcomes.