Body of Mechir Young was in advanced state of decomposition

Police Investigate Discovery of Deceased Male in Lowmans Windward

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a decomposed body at Lowmans Windward on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The deceased has been identified as Mechir Young, a 48-year-old labourer of the said address.

Reports are that at approximately 9:00 a.m., a resident of the area visited Mr. Young’s premises and detected a strong foul odour coming from the surroundings. The matter was reported to the police. Officers responded and, upon arrival, discovered the body in an advanced state of decomposition. The District Medical Officer (DMO) was summoned to the scene, where he pronounced the man dead. Permission was subsequently granted for the removal of the body.

Due to the condition of the remains, police have not been able to determine whether foul play is suspected at this stage. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The public is asked to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to take its course. Anyone with information that may assist in this matter is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit (CID/MCU) at (784) 456-1810, Police Control at (784) 457-1211 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

The RSVGPF extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Young during this difficult time.