Man Dies 18 Days After Being Shot at Bus Stop in Kingstown

Man shot at bus stop in Kingstown dies

Victim of April 1st Shooting in SVG Succumbs to Injuries

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the public that Mr. Micheal Richards also known as “Boxer,” a 26-year-old labourer of Glen, who was shot during an incident on April 1, 2025, has died.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:35 p.m. in the vicinity of the Girls’ High School Bus Stop. Police responded promptly to the scene, and Mr. Richards was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by ambulance. He remained hospitalized until April 17, 2025, when he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, two suspects were apprehended by police shortly after the report was received. Additionally, two firearms believed to be connected to the case were recovered and taken into police custody as evidence.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Richards and assures the public that the investigation into this matter has been ongoing since the date of the incident and remains a priority for the police.

We urge anyone with information that may assist in this and other investigations to come forward. Your cooperation is crucial in bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of our nation’s citizens, residents, and visitors.