Michelle Andrews Dies

St. Vincent Police Office Michelle Andrews has died. St. Vincent Times understands the officer passed away this morning, Friday, 24 January.

St. Vincent Times understands that Andrews was ailing for some time.

Andrew’s name rose to national and international prominence in 2008 amidst an allegation of rape against the then and sitting Prime Minister, Ralph Everard Gonsalves, of the Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

This is breaking news.