A school repair project for which the government of St. Vincent (SVG) is borrowing money from the CDB (Caribbean Development Bank) has skyrocketed by millions Eastern Caribbean of dollars.

The Girls High School, with a contract price of $2.9 million, will see its cost increase by a further $6 million.

The Bequia Community High School, with an original cost of $3.3 million, is now at $6.1 million, almost 3 million more.

The Boys Grammar School went nearly $2 million over budget due to changes in prices and scope of work.

Saint Clair Dacon Secondary School, with a contract price of $4.2 million, will need a further $1 million dollars.

Barrouallie Anglican Primary School went up by about half a million dollars from the contract price of $700,000.

A new design is needed for the Sandy Bay Secondary, which will be built at Orange Hill. That school would need $20 million in addition to what was budgeted.

Schools that are already completed include the Boys Grammar School, Barrouallie Anglican Primary School, and Barrouallie Government School.

Contractors for school repairs

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Sunday said that as a matter of interest, he wanted to tell the public who the contractors were.

“For Boys Grammar School, there were three lots. Gibson Construction completed lots one and two. Lot three was done by Bally and Bally investments owned by Cameron “Dinky” Balcombe.

“By the way, Dinky’s company won the contract for the St. Vincent Girls High School and Lot 3 at the Boys Grammar School. Saint Clair Dacon Secondary, Barrouallie Anglican Primary, and Barrouallie Government Primary. So that’s one, two, three, four, five projects out of one, two, three, four, five, six, and seven.

“Sea Operations got the Bequia Community High School, and Gibson Construction got lots one and two at Boys Grammar School.

“So when you hear the opposition say we discriminate, you know that’s rubbish.” “People tender, and the tender board is an independent body,” Gonsalves said.