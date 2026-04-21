Housing ministry rocked by ‘ghost houses,’ crippling debts

The Ministry of Housing is facing severe financial constraints following the discovery of massive fiscal irregularities, including fully paid contracts for unbuilt houses and millions in outstanding debts, according to a recent parliamentary address by the Minister of Housing Andrew John.

During the session, the Minister outlined significant administrative hurdles that are threatening the current fiscal year’s budgeted estimates for housing construction and rehabilitation. The most alarming revelation involved contracts issued under the previous administration that were paid in full, yet yielded no completed homes.

In one egregious instance, public funds were completely disbursed for a house where the land had not even been identified yet. The Minister of National Security has been called in to assist with an ongoing investigation into these missing homes.

The lack of accountability has also decimated government material supplies. In Union Island, materials that were supposed to be available to restart the housing program were distributed with total disregard for accountability.

“Not even a nail was left in Union Island,” the Minister stated, noting that the government is basically starting from scratch, as the previous administration only managed to construct two concrete bases on the island.

Compounding the missing inventory is a mountain of debt owed to procurement companies. The Ministry owes massive sums to material agencies, including two Jamaican companies (one named Tankwell) and over $1.6 million owed to galvanized material suppliers.

The debt burden is so severe that the Ministry has been forced to renegotiate these debts, as paying them in full would have consumed the entire housing budget. Administrative chaos has further plagued the system, exemplified by a trucker who recently demanded payment after being sent to collect materials purely by “word of mouth,” without any official documentation.

To combat these irregularities, the government has instituted strict financial and administrative controls:

Treasury Oversight: The Ministry of Housing is no longer permitted to make direct payments to anyone; all transactions must now pass through the national treasury system to ensure proper accountability.

Contractor Accountability: The Attorney General is being consulted to legally bind contractors to their agreements, preventing them from walking away with public funds after failing to deliver.

Needs-Based Distribution: The Ministry is deploying specially trained assessors across every constituency to verify the actual material needs of residents, aiming to prevent a repeat of past distribution “fiascos”.

Despite these crippling financial constraints, the Minister assured the public that the government is overcoming the challenges.