Minister Peters Calls for Action Against Child Abuse

“If you see it, suspect it…it is your duty to report it,”

Honorable Keisal Peters, the Minister of National Mobilisation, is urging Vincentians to report any instances of child abuse or neglect as the nation observes Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

In her message delivered on April 1, Minister Peters emphasized that the protection and well-being of children should be a priority for everyone. She asserted that “protecting children is not only the responsibility of parents.”

“There is never an excuse for violence against children, nor is there any justification for failing to report abuse. The scars of child abuse run deep. Children look to us for protection, and they deserve love, respect, and the opportunity to thrive,” Minister Peters stated.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to safeguarding all children, highlighting the importance of collaboration among families, communities, and institutions.

To further this initiative, the Child Development Division within the Ministry of National Mobilisation will organize a series of activities throughout April. These include a Child Abuse Awareness campaign and a Children’s Symposium, among other events.