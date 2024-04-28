St. Vincent’s Ministry of Education is issuing an urgent warning to the public about fraudulent “free online courses” and fake scholarship offers.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry said the offering is claiming to be from the Education Ministry and offered through the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, or the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The public is advised to be extremely vigilant against these suspicious online activities and to trust only information that is officially disseminated through the verified channels of the Education Media Unit of the Ministry of Education and other established sources of our public information network.”

All official audio-visual content from the Ministry of Education bears the following identifying marks: The coat of arms of St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The full portfolio of the Ministry, that is The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation and the logo of the Education Media Unit.



Furthermore, all legitimate public information is usually shared through the Ministry’s official platforms via email, website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the release said.