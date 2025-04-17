Mold Infestation: MOE workers told not to occupy building

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union has instructed the workers at the main administrative buildings within the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation not to occupy the building in which they work.

This decision was taken after the Union met with the workers to address health related issues purportedly caused by mold infestation and other hazards in the building which they occupy. The building is not conducive for work.

This decision will stand until the Union is assured of the safety of our members.

The SVGPSU hope to meet with the Permanent Secretary of the respective ministry to address this grave situation.