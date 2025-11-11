Free transport service for disabled, elderly, dialysis patients

A groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting elderly and disabled citizens took flight today with the launch of the Mobile Vincentian Empowerment Service (MOVE), a comprehensive free transportation programme designed to break down mobility barriers and restore dignity to some of the nation’s most vulnerable residents.

At a ceremony in Kingstown, Minister of National Mobilisation Keisal Peters emphasized its critical role in supporting citizens who face significant transportation challenges.

“This is more than just a transportation service,” Peters stated. “It’s about ensuring that every Vincentian, regardless of physical limitations, can access essential services with dignity and independence.”

The MOVE programme will provide free transportation services Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., specifically targeting persons with disabilities, elderly individuals, and those with critical health needs, including dialysis patients.

Key Programme Features:

Free transportation for disabled and elderly citizens

Service hours: Monday to Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Support for medical appointments, work, business, and social events

Special consideration for dialysis patients

The programme is expected to alleviate transportation barriers that have historically limited participation and independence for disabled and elderly citizens.

As the MOVE programme rolls out, government officials remain committed to monitoring its effectiveness and potential expansion.