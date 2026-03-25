SVG monitors crisis in Cuba, supports Vincy students

Monitoring Diplomatic Engagement and Vincentian Student Welfare in Cuba

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs has announced that it is closely monitoring the ongoing challenges affecting the Republic of Cuba. Over recent months, Cuba has been severely impacted by widespread power outages and significant fuel shortages that have disrupted daily life.

In response to these difficult conditions, the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is maintaining active engagement with its citizens currently studying in the country. Ambassador-Designate Angella Jackson recently held meetings with 42 Vincentian students on March 14 and March 18, and continues to maintain regular communication with others.

Despite the ongoing disruptions, the Ministry reported that the students have demonstrated “commendable resilience and commitment”. The students remain highly focused on successfully completing their academic programs, reflecting a deep sense of purpose and national pride despite the challenging environment.

The crisis in Cuba has also drawn the attention of regional leaders. At the recent Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) hosted in St. Kitts and Nevis, CARICOM leaders collectively expressed their concern regarding the situation and affirmed a coordinated commitment to provide support to Cuba.

The Ministry concluded its immediate release by commending the strength, dedication, and perseverance of the Vincentian students and reaffirmed its ongoing support and engagement through established diplomatic channels.