At 2pm 20th July 2025, The St Vincent & the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor a tropical wave located about 1000 miles of the Lesser Antilles.

The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

By the middle of the week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

There are no watches and warnings in effect for SVG at this time. The public is advised to stay informed with the progress of this system during the next few days