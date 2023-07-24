St Vincent & Morocco discuss investment potential, economic cooperation

St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports Morocco’s territorial integrity and the Autonomy Plan as the “unique solution” to the Sahara issue.

After negotiations in Rabat on Friday, Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Nasser Bourita issued a joint communiqué stating this view.

Gonsalves praised Morocco’s commitment to the UN-led political process and its cooperation with the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy for the Sahara, Staffan de Mistura.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Inga Rhonda King, the country’s permanent ambassador to the UN, also lauded the UN efforts as the only framework for a realistic, pragmatic, and durable political solution to the Sahara crisis.

Bourita updated Gonsalves on the Sahara issue and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to the political process to resolve this manufactured conflict.

The joint communiqué also praised Gonsalves’ support of regional diplomacy, socio-economic development, and South-South cooperation and King Mohammed VI’s leadership in Africa and globally.

He also praised the King, Commander of the Faithful, for encouraging peace, harmony, and mutual respect among all people, regardless of religion.

According to the joint communiqué, the visit focused on an evaluation of ongoing cooperation between the two countries, especially in agriculture, health, education, human resources development through vocational training of civil servants in priority fields for St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the adoption of a new bilateral cooperation roadmap for 2023-2025.

Both sides asked for a high-level political engagement and intensified contacts to harmonize their stances in global institutions like the UN.

Gonsalves met with Morocco’s Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and CGEM President Chakib Alj on July 20–21.

Investment potential and economic diversification were discussed to promote bilateral collaboration.

Agriculture, tourism, and banking were among the economic cooperation areas discussed with the CGEM Chief.

To boost investment and trade, Gonsalves said state-to-state contacts with Morocco should include the private sector.

Alj said that Morocco connects Latin America to the Arab-African continent and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Alj noted that Morocco and St. Vincent and the Grenadines may trade and create jobs in agriculture, handicrafts, and tourism due to their complementarities.

Source : NAP