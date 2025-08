A mother and her baby were rescued after the vehicle they were in went over an embankment in Mesopotamia, St Vincent.

It is reported that the baby and the mother were pulled from the vehicle by residents who came to their aid.

Their medical status is currently unclear, as they were transported to hospital. The baby was heard crying upon removal, and the mother was seen limping.

The incident is said to have occurred around 8. p.m. Further information will be provided.