Mother facing drug charges days after son’s murder

Local authorities have arrested and charged 46-year-old Rosia John, a security guard from Layou, with significant drug offenses, including drug trafficking and possession of controlled substances. The arrest, which took place on April 17, 2026, follows a police investigation into offenses that allegedly occurred in Layou just days earlier on April 14, 2026.

According to the details of the investigation, John was found to be in possession of two hundred and twenty (220) grams of cannabis and two hundred and seventy (270) grams of cocaine.

Authorities reported that the accused held the narcotics with the specific intent to supply them to another individual. As a result, she was officially charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug.

Additionally, law enforcement leveled a severe drug trafficking charge against her in connection with the 270 grams of cocaine found in her possession.

The accused is currently awaiting her scheduled appearance before the Serious Offences Court, where she will officially answer to these charges.

These severe legal troubles arrive amidst a period of profound personal tragedy for the accused. Reports note that Rosia John is the mother of 29-year-old labourer Enrique “Shobu” John.

Enrique was recently killed in a devastating double homicide that took place in the Stoney Ground area on April 10, just four days before his mother’s alleged drug offenses occurred.

Further details regarding her court date and the ongoing investigation into both the drug charges and the Stoney Ground homicides have not yet been released.