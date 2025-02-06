SVGMA Advocates for Healthcare Alongside Local Motorsports

SVG Motorsport Association’s Statement

The Executive of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Motorsport Association (SVGMA) wishes to unequivocally disassociate itself from the views expressed in the recent article discussing the impact of the new Acute Referral Hospital on local drag racing events. While the article highlights concerns about the displacement of motorsport activities, it does not reflect the official stance of the SVGMA or its members.

The SVGMA recognizes and fully supports the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure. The establishment of the new Acute Referral Hospital is a critical step in strengthening the nation’s healthcare system, ensuring that citizens have access to high-quality medical services. As an association dedicated to fostering a thriving motorsport culture, we acknowledge that national priorities, such as healthcare, take precedence in the broader interest of public welfare.

Furthermore, the SVGMA expresses its appreciation to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for its continued support of motorsport development in the country. Over the years, they have facilitated the growth of the sport through numerous policy level actions required for motorsport activities. Additionally, the Government has made significant considerations in accommodating events through the granting of access to public locations, issuance of relevant permissions and the provision of resources necessary to ensure the sport’s accessibility and sustainability. In fact the association has been working assiduously with the Project Coordinator of the Acute Referral Hospital who has accommodated the sector notwithstanding future adjustments that must be made to facilitate ongoing construction.

While we understand that infrastructural development may necessitate adjustments in the use of certain locations, the SVGMA remains committed to working collaboratively with relevant authorities to explore solutions that will allow motorsport to continue in a safe and structured environment. We are confident that, through open dialogue and strategic planning, motorsport can coexist with national development initiatives in a way that benefits the entire community.

The SVGMA encourages all motorsport enthusiasts to join us in embracing the progress being made in healthcare whilst continuing to advocate for the responsible growth and sustainability of the motorsport sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As an association dedicated to the sport, we will continue to ensure that it remains a vibrant and integral part of our national culture.