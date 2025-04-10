SVG Signs MOU to Enhance Food Security in CARICOM

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Channell and Trimart Supermarkets. The primary objectives of this agreement are to enhance exports, reduce the food import bill of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) by 25%, foster regional trade, and strengthen food and nutrition security throughout the region.

Channell and Trimart Supermarkets, located in Barbados, will establish a strategic partnership with consolidators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of this agreement. This collaboration aims to create expanded export opportunities for local farmers.

Additionally, Farmacy Fruit and Veg of Barbados is involved as a key stakeholder. They will facilitate the connection between the parties and support the initiative through trial shipments scheduled for April 2025.

Full shipments are expected to commence in May 2025, with an anticipated increase in export demand by June 2025.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, the Minister of Agriculture emphasized that this partnership is crucial for strengthening food security and nutrition across the CARICOM region. He expressed gratitude to Channell and Trimart Supermarkets, as well as Farmacy Fruit and Veg of Barbados, for their invaluable support.