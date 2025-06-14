Karybal farms, govt sign MOU to operate Montreal greenhouse

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon Saboto Caesar and Karyll Balcombe of KARYBAL FARMS to establish a public-private partnership with KARYBAL FARMS for the operation of the Montreal Greenhouse Park.

The MOU stipulates that KARYBAL FARMS will lead vegetable production at the site, while the Ministry retains access to ensure ongoing technical collaboration. The document also includes a provision for agricultural students from secondary schools and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Technical College to utilise the facility for educational purposes.

Speaking at the signing, Minister Caesar noted that the Montreal Greenhouse Park will serve as a model of innovation and collaboration through this partnership. He further revealed that under a 27 million dollars World Bank-funded programme, over forty (40) shade houses will be established across the country within six months. He said these investments will expand greenhouse and shade house infrastructure and create new opportunities for youth engagement in agriculture.

Karyll Balcombe expressed gratitude for the opportunity and outlined her plans to transform the facility into a hub of consistent, local food production while providing jobs and training opportunities for youth and women.