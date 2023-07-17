Former Justice Monica Joseph Dies

Members of the Bar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines were thrown into mourning the loss of former Justice Monica Joseph.

The sad news was received last week Thursday that Justice Joseph had passed away in her homeland, Grenada.

Justice Monica joined the staff of the Attorney General’s Chambers in the 1970’s and served as a Legal Assistant and then as a Crown Counsel. She served under the then Hon. Arthur Williams who was Attorney General in the former Labour Party administration of the day.

She was subsequently promoted to Solicitor General and on the Bench becoming the First female in the OECS to be promoted to the Bench of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (OECS). She served as a High Court judge and a Justice of Appeal.

Apart from her legal professional services, Justice Joseph was a keen Guider with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girl Guides Association and served as a District Commissioner in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She had endeared herself to the Vincentian public and became popularly known as Tanty Monica or Auntie Monica.

She loved Carnival and would be involved in a ole mas from time to time. She even did a bit of drama for charitable causes with members of the Bar.