New Port Management Promises Enhanced Efficiency

The Modern Port Operating Company (MPOC), will replace the long-standing St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA).
Carl James, CEO of SVGPA, announced a comprehensive restructuring that promises to catapult the country’s port operations into a new technological era. The move comes alongside the completion of a state-of-the-art port facility, signaling a strategic shift in maritime service management.
“We’re moving from manual systems to a world-class, integrated port environment,” James emphasized. “This isn’t just an operational change; it’s a fundamental reimagining of our maritime potential.”
Key Transformation Highlights:
- SVGPA will transition to a regulatory oversight body
- MPOC to manage full port operations across multiple facilities
- Comprehensive digitization of port services
- Enhanced accountability and international best practices
Operational Expansion and Digital Innovation
The new MPOC will oversee a comprehensive portfolio including:
- Deep water port operations
- City terminal management
- Ferry services
- Commercial parking
- Grenadines port facilities