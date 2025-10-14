New Port Management Promises Enhanced Efficiency

The Modern Port Operating Company (MPOC), will replace the long-standing St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA).

Carl James, CEO of SVGPA, announced a comprehensive restructuring that promises to catapult the country’s port operations into a new technological era. The move comes alongside the completion of a state-of-the-art port facility, signaling a strategic shift in maritime service management.

“We’re moving from manual systems to a world-class, integrated port environment,” James emphasized. “This isn’t just an operational change; it’s a fundamental reimagining of our maritime potential.”

Key Transformation Highlights:

SVGPA will transition to a regulatory oversight body

MPOC to manage full port operations across multiple facilities

Comprehensive digitization of port services

Enhanced accountability and international best practices

Operational Expansion and Digital Innovation

The new MPOC will oversee a comprehensive portfolio including: