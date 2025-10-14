Ad image
New Port Management Promises Enhanced Efficiency

Times Staff
1 Min Read

The Modern Port Operating Company (MPOC), will replace the long-standing St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA).

Carl James, CEO of SVGPA, announced a comprehensive restructuring that promises to catapult the country’s port operations into a new technological era. The move comes alongside the completion of a state-of-the-art port facility, signaling a strategic shift in maritime service management.

“We’re moving from manual systems to a world-class, integrated port environment,” James emphasized. “This isn’t just an operational change; it’s a fundamental reimagining of our maritime potential.”

Key Transformation Highlights:

  • SVGPA will transition to a regulatory oversight body
  • MPOC to manage full port operations across multiple facilities
  • Comprehensive digitization of port services
  • Enhanced accountability and international best practices

Operational Expansion and Digital Innovation

The new MPOC will oversee a comprehensive portfolio including:

  • Deep water port operations
  • City terminal management
  • Ferry services
  • Commercial parking
  • Grenadines port facilities

