St Vincent national charged with murder of children & attempted murder of husband, remanded to custody

Mother, 49, appears in court charged with murdering her two children aged 7 and 11

A Vincentian national and mother of two Veronique John appeared in court today in the UK charged with the murder of her two young children and the attempted murder of her husband.

John, 49, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre this morning accused of killing her son Ethan, 11, and daughter Elizabeth, seven.

The two youngsters were discovered dead with ‘significant injuries’ at their family home on Sunday, June 11.

John’s husband Nathan also suffered suspected stab wounds to his stomach after she allegedly attacked him at his workplace – a car wash near the family home.

John has entered no plea on the murder charges and she has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court tomorrow.

The ‘doting and devoted’ father was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his stomach, before being released later that day.

A neighbour who spoke with the father after he was discharged from hospital said he ‘is absolutely devastated that he has lost his two beautiful kids,’ according to the Telegraph.

‘He is heartbroken. He loved those children and did everything for them. It is heartbreaking for the family and their friends and neighbours.

‘It has shocked everyone in this street. They seemed such a happy family,’ the neighbour said.

A witness to the stabbing at the carwash said: ‘My dad saw Alex being stretchered away to hospital. Despite his injuries he was still smiling with the biggest grin on his face and waving to my dad.

‘He didn’t know at that time his children were dead. Police told him while he was in hospital. It would crack a man.’

Ethan’s school said: ‘Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community. He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile.

‘He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts.’

In a tribute to Elizabeth, her school said: ‘Elizabeth was a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family.

‘She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone’s friend – she was both bright and popular.

‘The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community.’