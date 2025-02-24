SVG to unveil activities for national heroes, heritage month

Launch of Activities for Heroes and Heritage Month

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture will officially launch its calendar of activities to mark National Heroes and Heritage Month 2025, on Monday, February 24th at 10:00 am at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Conference Room, Victoria Park.

This year’s celebration will be held under the theme: “Appreciating our identity; preserving our heritage with pride.”

National Heroes and Heritage Month is commemorated in March annually to celebrate and recognize Vincentians who have made significant contributions to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as bring awareness about our cultural heritage.

The month-long celebration also acknowledges traditional and historical elements that contribute to the Vincentian way of life.

Monday’s launch will hear addresses from the CEO of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Anette Marks, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation David “Darkie” Williams, Minister of Tourism and Representatives from community cultural organisations.

Vincentians home and abroad are encouraged to participate in the months’ activities celebrating our national pride.