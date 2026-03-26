New NLC leadership team to champion workers rights

New Executive Appointed to Lead National Labour Congress in SVG

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has officially announced the appointment of a new executive committee tasked with guiding the organization’s future operations.

The transition follows a series of internal deliberations conducted in strict accordance with the Congress’s constitution. According to a statement released by the NLC, this leadership change signals a renewed commitment to strengthening the collective voice of workers and advancing labor rights across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Leading the new executive team is President Elroy Boucher. He is joined by Tishanna Reid Da Breo, who will serve as the General Secretary. The full list of the newly appointed executive members is as follows:

President: Elroy Boucher

General Secretary: Tishanna Reid Da Breo

Assistant General Secretary: Roxanne Pompey

Treasurer: Gary Lewis

Committee Members: Dorcas Joseph-Williams, Joseph “Burns” Bonadie, and Denniston Samuel

Beyond leadership changes, the NLC emphasized its dedication to fostering deeper collaboration among its affiliated unions and various stakeholders. The organization aims to use this transition to better advocate for the interests of the local workforce and ensure that labor rights remain a priority in the national discourse.

General Secretary Tishanna Reid Da Breo expressed the organization’s desire to keep the general public informed as the new team begins its tenure.