National library celebrates world read aloud day

The National Public Library joins educators, parents, and communities worldwide in celebrating World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, under the theme “Celebrate Learning.”

World Read Aloud Day highlights the importance of reading aloud in building literacy, strengthening language skills, and supporting children’s academic, social, and emotional development. Reading aloud also fosters a lifelong love for books while strengthening bonds between children and adults.

To mark the occasion, the National Public Library has invited primary schools to host read-aloud sessions in their classrooms and encourages families to participate by reading aloud with their children at home. Parents are reminded that setting aside just thirty minutes a day for shared reading can make a lasting difference. Where possible, participants are invited to capture these special reading moments and share them on social media, tagging the National Public Library, Archives and Documentation Services.

Members of the public are further encouraged to visit the National Public Library, its branch libraries, or browse the webpage at dladsssvg.goalexandria.com to search the library catalogue, access eBooks and the EBSCO database, borrow reading material, and explore resources that support literacy and a lifelong love of reading.

Together, let us inspire a love for reading and ensure that every child has the opportunity to become a confident and enthusiastic reader.