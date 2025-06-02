NPRB authority to host plant sale, exhibition

NPRB AUTHORITY TO HOST PLANT SALE AND EXHIBITION

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture is pleased to announce that the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) will host a vibrant Plant Sale and Exhibition on Friday, 30th May 2025, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This engaging event will showcase the rich biodiversity of our islands and the vital work of the NPRBA in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Members of the public are warmly invited to explore a wide array of ornamental, medicinal, fruit-bearing, and native plants on display and for purchase.

The Plant Sale and Exhibition is designed to raise public awareness about the importance of plant life in preserving our ecosystems, supporting climate resilience, and beautifying our surroundings. It also serves as a platform to encourage backyard gardening and the restoration of native species in home landscapes and public spaces.

Environmental officers and staff from the NPRBA will be on hand to provide guidance, share information on plant care, and engage with visitors on the Authority’s ongoing conservation efforts.

The Ministry commends the NPRBA for its continued efforts in championing nature-based solutions and invites the public to support this green initiative. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a curious newcomer, this event offers something for everyone.

Let us all pitch in, plant up, and protect paradise together.