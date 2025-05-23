5 schools to compete in national science quiz final

Five (5) zonal winners have advanced to the final of the National Science Quiz on Wednesday, 28 May, 2025.

The schools are Buccament Bay Secondary School (BBSS), Georgetown Secondary School, Thomas Saunders Secondary School, Bequia SDA Secondary School, and the Mountain View Adventist Academy.

The Ministry of Education said one school came away with the highest preliminary score since the competition’s inception in 2019.

Since its inception, three-peat champions the St Vincent Grammar School did not advance to the finals; therefore, the champions trophy is up for grabs by any of the finalists.