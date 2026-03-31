Vincentian Stewart Haynes appointed CEO of ECSE

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) has officially announced a change in its top leadership following the retirement of its long-serving Managing Director and the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer Stewart K. Haynes.

Legacy of GrowthMr. Trevor E. Blake, who served as the ECSE’s Managing Director for twenty years, retired from his position on December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors credited Mr. Blake with providing “exceptional leadership” that resulted in significant growth and strengthened governance for the institution. His tenure was marked by a deepened regional impact and a lasting contribution to the development of money and capital markets within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

New Leadership Appointed To succeed Mr. Blake, the Board has appointed Mr. Stewart K. Haynes as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. A national of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Mr. Haynes is a highly credentialed professional, holding designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Fellow of the Faculty and Institute of Actuaries (FIA).

Mr. Haynes brings more than two decades of experience in institutional leadership, investment, and financial management to the role. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the National Insurance Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where he has been recognized for leading comprehensive reforms in financial sustainability, modernizing investment governance, and advancing digital and operational transformation.

Looking Ahead The ECSE Board expressed strong confidence that Mr. Haynes’ analytical rigour and collaborative leadership style will successfully guide the exchange into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

Headquartered in Bird Rock, Basseterre, St. Kitts, the ECSE continues its mission of “Investing in the Future” as the primary securities exchange for the region.