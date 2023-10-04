In commemoration of our National Independence Month, an invitation is extended to Primary and Secondary School students to participate in the campaign to create public awareness of our cultural identity and the need to embrace WHO WE ARE, through our creative expressions.

Poster Entry Categories

Primary Schools: Grade 3 – 6

Secondary Schools: Form 1 – 4

Poster Contest Rules

All entries must conform to the rules listed below to qualify in the contest:

Posters must be original and MUSTbe based on the theme WHO WE ARE, as part of the Creative Expressions Campaign. Only individual work by students and only one entry per student will be accepted.

Posters MUSTconform to the following description: Size of poster must be 11 inches x 17 inches.

They may be coloured, painted (with the application of inedible found materials such as cut-outs, beads, sequins, sand, saw dust, fabric, buttons, foil paper, etc.) or pen and ink. Work may be mounted on Poster board, Tag board, or Bristol board.

The following information MUSTbe placed on the back of the poster at the top right corner:

Name of Student

Age of Student

Address of Student

Telephone of Student

Name of School

Grade/Form in School

All posters must contain full information and conform to size in order to avoid disqualification.

Consideration in judging will be given in the following order:

Portrayal of knowledge of the theme of the Creative Expressions Campaign.

Originality of the theme

Neatness of artwork.

All posters must be submitted to the National Trust by 16th October, 2023.