NDP proposes fuel surcharge cap to ease consumer burden

In an effort to address rising energy costs, Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, says once in government the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) plan to protect consumers from escalating electricity bills and promote sustainable energy solutions.

Friday strongly criticized the current energy surcharge structure, arguing that consumers should not be forced to pay surcharges that exceed their actual energy consumption. “It’s fundamentally unfair,” he stated, “that people are seeing bills more than double their actual energy use due to excessive surcharges.”

The NDP’s proposed cap would ensure that energy surcharges do not surpass the base consumption charges, providing immediate relief to struggling households and businesses.

Beyond immediate financial relief, Friday emphasized the critical need to diversify the country’s energy portfolio. “We cannot continue to be hostage to international fossil fuel markets,” he explained. The party is advocating for significant investments in alternative energy technologies, including:

Biodiesel development

Expanded solar power infrastructure

Renewable energy solutions

The proposed approach goes beyond cost reduction, recognizing energy as a fundamental economic driver. “Energy underpins everything we do,” Friday noted, “from manufacturing to daily household activities. We need solutions that are both environmentally responsible and economically viable.”

Friday concluded with a forward-looking message: “Our goal is not just to manage current energy costs, but to create a more resilient, sustainable energy future for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”