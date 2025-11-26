Friday Declares “The People Are the Real Boss” in Final Rally Before Election Day

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday delivered a rousing address at the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) final rally on Tuesday night, urging Vincentians to seize the opportunity for change as the nation heads to the polls on November 27. Speaking before what he described as the largest crowd of the campaign, Dr. Friday framed the election as a decisive moment for citizens to reclaim power from a government he accused of broken promises and worsening poverty.

The NDP leader emphasized that the campaign was built on consultations with citizens across the country. “We have outlined our plans based on your voices,” he said, pledging that an NDP government would “hit the ground running” with a competent team ready to govern from day one.

Dr. Friday accused the ruling party of presiding over rising unemployment and poverty, noting that “there are more poor people in this country now than there were 10 years ago.” He argued that the government had failed to deliver on promises of progress, leaving citizens disillusioned. “Too long in the dark, as the people would say we shall change that,” he declared.

Addressing concerns raised by students, Friday dismissed claims that the NDP would cut the $500 for those sitting CXC exams and getting the necessary passes . Instead, he promised to maintain this and cover exam fees, ensuring more young people could benefit. He described youth as central to the country’s future, saying, “We see in you the brighter future this country can be.”

Outlining his vision, Dr Friday promised reforms in healthcare, education, and employment to ensure equal opportunity for all. He said the NDP would build a country where citizens could take pride in their work, enjoy accessible healthcare, and benefit from an education system tailored to modern challenges. “We must be the people who bring the change our country needs,” he told supporters.

Dr. Friday urged voters to remember that ultimate power rests with them. “Some people want to call themselves the World Boss, but I say you are the real boss. And come Thursday, you will demonstrate that with that little pencil that is mightier than any world boss,” he said,

He called on supporters to carry the message of change back to their communities, stressing that the rally was the last major gathering before Election Day. “On Friday morning, we can begin to realize the dream and potential of this country,” he said, invoking the vision of independence leaders and promising a new dawn under an NDP government.