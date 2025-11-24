Two of Jamaica’s top musical performers will headline final mass rallies for the Unity Labour Party (ULP) and New Democratic Party (NDP) on Tuesday night, aiming to energize voters before Thursday’s crucial election.

Popular dancehall artist Popcaan is confirmed to headline the ULP rally at Arnos Vale, while Shenseea will take the stage for the NDP’s rally at Campden Park. Both parties are strategically leveraging these high-profile musical acts to attract and motivate potential voters before the polls on Thursday.

The musical performances are expected to draw significant crowds, potentially helping each party make a last-minute appeal to undecided voters.

The rallies represent a traditional campaign strategy of using cultural icons to connect with voters, particularly in a region where music plays a central role in social and political expression.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, November 27th, with both parties hoping their musical headliners will provide that final push to sway potential supporters.