National After Action Review to Shape Future Disaster Preparedness

NEMO TO HOST NATIONAL AFTER – ACTION REVIEW – HURRICANE BERYL

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) with support from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) will conduct a four day National After Action Review (AAR) following the impact of Hurricane Beryl on St. Vincent and the Grenadines on July 1, 2024.

The purpose of the After Action Review is to assess the overall response to Hurricane Beryl, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen the St. Vincent and the Grenadines disaster management system for future events. It will bring together key stakeholders, including government agencies, national and community response teams, civil society partners, and the private sector to facilitate reflection, dialogue, and actionable recommendations for enhancing national preparedness, emergency response, and resilience. The following key aspects will be examined:

Governance Mechanism and legal framework. Community Emergency Management Mechanism. The emergency response teams, personnel, and sector specific coordination. The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) central coordination.

The After-Action Review will also evaluate the timeliness of actions, resource mobilization, allocation, and national considerations for vulnerable groups during disaster periods. The findings and recommendations from this review will guide the development of a Plan of Action outlining immediate, medium-term, and long-term recommendations for enhancing St. Vincent and the Grenadines disaster preparedness and response capabilities. This action plan will be aligned to the national disaster management and sustainable development frameworks to ensure a more effective and inclusive response system.

The National Hurricane Beryl After Action Review will take place at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Room at Diamond Estate during the period February 10-12 & 14, 2025. The main focus for the first three days will be on the assessment of the overall response and recommendations for improvement which will feed into the development of the Consolidated Plan of Action which will be presented on Friday14th February, 2025 to key decision makers. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Monday 10th February, 2025 from at 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.