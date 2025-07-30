In a bold stride towards educational innovation, the government is set to construct a secondary school in Brighton that promises to redefine secondary education in the state. Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves unveiled an ambitious vision that goes far beyond traditional classroom learning.

The Brighton Secondary School will be a comprehensive platform designed to nurture diverse student talents and skills.

With a strategic focus on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the Arts, particularly music, the school is expected to create a holistic learning environment that prepares students for the complex demands of the modern workforce.

Key Features of the Innovative Campus:

• Capacity for 500 students

• Climate-resilient infrastructure

• Modern, technologically equipped classrooms

• Specialized facilities including:

Music studio

TVET workshops

Science laboratories

Culinary arts center

Computer labs

Agricultural plot

Gymnasium

Comprehensive library

“We are moving beyond incremental advancements to a radical and transformative approach to classroom experiences,” Minister Gonsalves emphasized, highlighting the school’s revolutionary design philosophy.