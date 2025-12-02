The swearing in of new ministers that comprise the St Vincent and the Grenadines government elected on November 27th took place on Tuesday evening at the Arnos Vale playing field.

Before the swearing, the charge was given by Pastor Brent St Jean, who urged the new cabinet to let justice flow like a river and compassion be their guide.

St Jean also urged Vincentians to put away the yellow code, as elections are over, and let God be the code of the nation moving forward.

The new cabinet of ministers is as follows:

Kishore Shallow – Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs

Philip Jackson – Education, vocational training, innovation and digital transformation

Godwin Friday – Minister of Finance, Legal Affairs, Justice, Economic Planning and Private Sector Development

St Clair Leacock – Deputy PM, National Security and Immigration

Daniel Cummings – Minister of Health, Wellness and Energy

Conroy Huggins – Minister of Fisheries, Marine Conservation and Climate Resilience

Nigel Stephenson – Transport, infrastructure and physical planning

Dwight Bramble – Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs

Kashaka Cupid – Youth sports, culture and creative industries

Lavernve Velox – Minister of Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Occupational Safety and Labour

Andrew John – Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Developments and Informal Settlement

Shevern John – Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Disaster Management and National Heritage

Israel Bruce – Agriculture, forestry and rural transformation

Chieftain Neptune – Senator – Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister

Terrance Ollivere – Higher Education, Grenadines Affairs, Local Govt and Airports, Seaports

Lavern King – Senator – Minister of State and in the Ministry of Education

Louise Mitchell – Attorney General