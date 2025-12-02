The swearing in of new ministers that comprise the St Vincent and the Grenadines government elected on November 27th took place on Tuesday evening at the Arnos Vale playing field.
Before the swearing, the charge was given by Pastor Brent St Jean, who urged the new cabinet to let justice flow like a river and compassion be their guide.
St Jean also urged Vincentians to put away the yellow code, as elections are over, and let God be the code of the nation moving forward.
The new cabinet of ministers is as follows:
Kishore Shallow – Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs
Philip Jackson – Education, vocational training, innovation and digital transformation
Godwin Friday – Minister of Finance, Legal Affairs, Justice, Economic Planning and Private Sector Development
St Clair Leacock – Deputy PM, National Security and Immigration
Daniel Cummings – Minister of Health, Wellness and Energy
Conroy Huggins – Minister of Fisheries, Marine Conservation and Climate Resilience
Nigel Stephenson – Transport, infrastructure and physical planning
Dwight Bramble – Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs
Kashaka Cupid – Youth sports, culture and creative industries
Lavernve Velox – Minister of Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Occupational Safety and Labour
Andrew John – Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Developments and Informal Settlement
Shevern John – Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Disaster Management and National Heritage
Israel Bruce – Agriculture, forestry and rural transformation
Chieftain Neptune – Senator – Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister
Terrance Ollivere – Higher Education, Grenadines Affairs, Local Govt and Airports, Seaports
Lavern King – Senator – Minister of State and in the Ministry of Education
Louise Mitchell – Attorney General