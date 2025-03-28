New Leadership Elected to Drive Tennis Forward in SVG

(SVGTA) Announces Newly Elected Executive Committee

The SVGTA is pleased to announce the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held on March 22, 2025. The meeting brought together members and key stakeholders to discuss the future of tennis in SVG and elect a new executive committee to lead the association.

The newly elected officials are as follows:

President:Dr. Preye Griffith

​Vice President:Sebastian Cyrus

General Secretary:Yanic Grant

Treasurer:Taj Ballantyne

​Public Relations Officer:Jada Peters

​Committee Member:Kirk DaSilva Jr.

Committee Member:Amarlia Benn

The new executive has been mandated to establish tennis as a premier sport in St. Vincent and The Grenadines and aims to strengthen and expand youth development programs, enhance national and international representation, and foster partnerships that drive the sport forward.

The SVGTA strongly believes that tennis is more than just a sport; it is a powerful tool for recreation, fitness, and personal development, particularly for young people.