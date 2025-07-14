Gasoline at the pumps in St. Vincent is now $15.12 per gallon. The new price comes into effect July 14, 2025.

Maximum retail and wholesale prices have been updated for gasoline, diesel, and low-sulphur diesel across Areas I, II, III, and IV.

The updated prices are as follows:

Gasoline:

Maximum wholesale price: $14.36 per gallon

Maximum retail price: $15.12 per gallon

Diesel (Regular):

Maximum wholesale price: $11.95 per gallon

Maximum retail price: $12.61 per gallon

Diesel (Low Sulphur):

Maximum wholesale price: $11.77 per gallon

Maximum retail price: $12.43 per gallon