Gasoline at the pumps in St. Vincent is now $15.12 per gallon. The new price comes into effect July 14, 2025.
Maximum retail and wholesale prices have been updated for gasoline, diesel, and low-sulphur diesel across Areas I, II, III, and IV.
The updated prices are as follows:
Gasoline:
Maximum wholesale price: $14.36 per gallon
Maximum retail price: $15.12 per gallon
Diesel (Regular):
Maximum wholesale price: $11.95 per gallon
Maximum retail price: $12.61 per gallon
Diesel (Low Sulphur):
Maximum wholesale price: $11.77 per gallon
Maximum retail price: $12.43 per gallon