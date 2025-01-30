Join the Race: SVG set to host exciting sailing week from April 13-21

ST VINCENT (SVG) TO LAUNCH NEW SVG SAILING WEEK ON FEBRUARY 3

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is proudly establishing itself as a premier Caribbean sailing destination with the launch of SVG Sailing Week, set to take place from April 13th–21st, 2025. This exciting new event not only marks the return of competitive international regattas to Vincentian waters but also signals renewed investment in the maritime sector and the broader tourism economy.

The official launch will unveil key details about the event’s race schedule, participating islands, and the economic and tourism benefits for the country.

SVG Sailing Week will be a nine-day celebration of world-class racing, cultural vibrancy, and economic opportunity for local businesses. The event features two dynamic race series: