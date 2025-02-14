SVG-NHS UK: Strengthening Healthcare Workforce Development

SVG & NHS England Strengthen Healthcare Education Partnership

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment hosted a press conference today, highlighting the SVG—NHS England Managed Education Partnership, which aims to enhance healthcare training and workforce development.

Chief Nursing Officer, Peggy Da Silva reflected on the partnership’s growth since 2018, when an MOU was first signed to support nurse recruitment. She noted its 2022 expansion, which introduced observation programs and fellowship opportunities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache emphasized the need for more skilled healthcare professionals to address non-communicable diseases, mental health, and geriatric care as the country’s healthcare system evolves.

Remarks were also made by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Cuthbert Knights, along with distinguished NHS England representatives, including Michelle Thompson Global Senior Workforce Lead, NHS England and members of Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

The partnership continues to provide valuable training opportunities for Vincentian healthcare workers, strengthening the nation’s medical services.