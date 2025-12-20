Nicole Herbert, who officially retired as Clerk of the House of Assembly in June 2023, has been called out of retirement for active service—a full two and a half years after her departure.

A notice dated December 17, 2025, confirms a meeting of the House of Assembly for Tuesday, December 23, which was signed by Herbert, signifying her return to the role.

The high esteem in which Ms. Herbert is held was made clear upon the announcement of her retirement.

On December 4, the St Vincent High Court has quashed the appointments of Deborah Charles as Clerk and Simone Williams-Huggins as Deputy Clerk of the House of Assembly, finding the appointments illegal and procedurally flawed.

The court’s decision came after Celena McDonald challenged the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) appointment process.