Ranger Guides Celebrate Growth with New Investitures, Awards

RANGER GUIDES CONTRIBUTE THOUSANDS OF HOURS TO COMMUNITY SERVICE AND NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

The No. 23 Ranger Guides Unit proudly welcomed 46 new Ranger Guides into its ranks while 35 dedicated members renewed their promise to uphold the values of service, leadership, and excellence during the Investiture and Renewal Ceremony held on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the UWI Global Campus, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, marking another year of growth, commitment, and impact. Over the past year, the No. 23 Ranger Guides have collectively dedicated 3,161 hours and 56 minutes of service, playing a pivotal role in national development through various community-based projects, environmental initiatives, and youth empowerment activities.

Celebrating Excellence in Service and Commitment

The ceremony also honoured outstanding Ranger Guides for their exemplary spirit, commitment to attendance, and remarkable service hours across all three years of the programme:

Spirited Award – Recognising those who most embody the enthusiasm, dedication, and true spirit of Ranger Guiding:

Year 1: Isabella Sam

Year 2: Kyarra Sandy

Year 3: Jonique Haynes

Attendance Award – Acknowledging Rangers with the most consistent and dedicated participation throughout the year:

Year 1: Anicia DeRoche

Year 2: Afiya Clasp & Amara Sterling

Year 3: Thalia DeShong

Most Service Hours Award – Honouring those who went above and beyond in their commitment to community service:

Year 1: Shenea Stephens- 221 hours

Year 2: Seante Marshall- 101 hours

Year 3: Nymea Richards- 245 hours

A Commitment to Leadership and National Development

In her address, Dr. Tamira Browne, Guider of the No. 23 Ranger Guides Unit, commended the Rangers for their unwavering dedication to making a difference. “Ranger Guiding is not just about wearing the uniform; it is about action, impact, and service to others. Your efforts over the past year are testament to your passion for national development, and I am immensely proud of each of you.”

As the No. 23 Ranger Guides Unit continues its journey of service, leadership, and empowerment, the newly invested Rangers are eager to follow in the footsteps of those who came before them, ready to make their mark and contribute meaningfully to their communities.