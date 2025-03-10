Highly contagious Norovirus in St Vincent health ministry warns

SVG Health Ministry Warns of Norovirus, Urges Public to Take Necessary Precautionary Measures.

St Vincent’s (SVG) Ministry of Health is alerting the public to the presence of norovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes gastroenteritis. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fever, and body aches. While norovirus infections are usually mild and short-lived, they can cause severe dehydration, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Norovirus spreads easily through:

Direct contact with an infected person. Consuming contaminated food or water. Touching contaminated surfaces.

A stool sample test (RT-PCR) can confirm the presence of the virus by detecting the virus’s DNA in a stool sample. Given the virus’s rapid transmission, the Ministry urges all Vincentians to take the following precautionary measures:

Get Tested for Norovirus – If you experience symptoms, visit your nearest health care center and ask about testing.

Wash Hands Frequently – Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating, preparing food, or after using the bathroom. Note that hand sanitizers are less effective against norovirus.

Practice Proper Food Hygiene – Ensure food is cooked thoroughly and handled safely to prevent contamination. Wash fruits and vegetables properly before consumption.

Disinfect Surfaces Regularly – Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, countertops, and bathroom fixtures, using a bleach-based solution.

Avoid Close Contact if Sick – If you or a family member experiences symptoms, stay home, avoid preparing food for others, and limit contact to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hydrate and Seek Medical Attention if Necessary – Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, and seek medical help if symptoms become severe or persistent.

The Ministry is actively monitoring the situation and working with healthcare facilities to ensure a prompt response and effective treatment. Vincentians are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow these guidelines to protect themselves and their communities.