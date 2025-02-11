Water Crisis: Spring Village to Richmond Residents in Distress

CWSA says 4th Pipe Breaks disrupting the water supply The Central Water and Sewerage Authority is reporting that due to the incessant rains being experienced this morning, the temporary transmission main pipeline in the Copeland Mountains in Rose Hall has suffered another breakage, disrupting the water supply of communities from Spring Village to Richmond.

Currently, the CWSA’s teams are mobilizing to effect repairs as soon as possible, but must exercise caution due to the waterlogged conditions in the mountains.

As stated previously, The CWSA’s network remains vulnerable due to the instability in that area, which developed after loose dirt was deposited there, creating a precarious situation.

The CWSA is working on a more permanent solution in the Copeland Mountains, namely to re-route pipeline from the troubled area to mitigate against future breakages.

While repairs are under way, the CWSA will distribute water to the affected communities.