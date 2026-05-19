Govt rejects claims of victimization in land dist. review

Andrew John, Minister of Housing has addressed growing concerns regarding the distribution of state lands, specifically highlighting a disproportionate allocation in the North Windward constituency and asserting the government’s legal right to review these transactions.

John pointed to a significant imbalance in how land was distributed during the previous election cycle. He revealed that the North Windward constituency received a total of approximately 150 lots, including 67 parcels in Tourama and 91 in Langley Park. John questioned the ethics behind this concentration, asking whether there was an intent to influence the election results by offering so many lots to families in a single area while other regions faced land shortages.

The Minister emphasized that the government has a responsibility to ensure state resources are distributed equitably among all citizens, regardless of their constituency. He noted that while North Windward and North Leeward appeared to have an excess of land for distribution, thousands of applicants across the country remained on waiting lists without response.

John clarified the legal standing of the review, noting that many of these land offers were granted via cabinet memos. He stated that it is within the established authority of a current cabinet to rescind or review decisions made by a previous one. Furthermore, he highlighted that many recipients have already breached their contracts, which typically require payment within 12 months—a condition many have failed to meet for years despite having built homes on the property.

Addressing accusations that the review process is a form of political targeting, Minister John explicitly denied any intent to victimize citizens. “We are not going about trying to victimize people or trying to say you should not get that or you should not get [land],” John stated.

The Minister assured the public that the government has not officially revoked ownership from any individuals at this stage. Instead, the administration is seeking time to assert the legality and ethics of the distribution process. He urged those with offer letters to remain patient, as the review is being conducted in a “responsible manner” and is nearing completion.