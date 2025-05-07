SVG moves forward with Shade House Vegetable production

BOOSTING VEGETABLE PRODUCTION

The Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, stated that St Vincent is on the brink of making significant progress in the application of Shade House technology to the cultivation of vegetables.

His remarks were delivered during the Launch of the Digital Transformation of Agri-Foods Systems at the Dumbarton Agriculture Station today. The pilot project will provide farmers with training on the utilisation of the “My Geo” farm application, which enables the efficient exchange of information between farmers and agriculture stakeholders.

The Agriculture Minister further stated that approximately 40 shade houses will be constructed within the next two months as part of the UBEC program.

Minister Caesar also stated that the Green House Park in Montreal has been renovated, and the government is in the process of forming a partnership with the private sector to ensure the facility is operational.

He expressed optimism regarding Shade House’s vegetable production as a result of this development. Shade Houses are agricultural structures that offer controlled environments for plant growth by deflecting sunlight and reducing temperatures, similar to Green Houses.