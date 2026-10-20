Workers begging for help: ‘We’re on our last straw

Dear Editor,

While public attention has been heavily focused on the issues at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), critical problems at the Lewis Punnett Home and the Mental Health Centre urgently require exposure.

Staff placed at these facilities often have little to no experience working with these specific patient and resident populations. Furthermore, the Lewis Punnett Home lacks clear admission criteria. Individuals with mental health conditions are being admitted simply on an assessment doctor’s recommendation, regardless of whether they display outbreaks at the time of admission.

In addition, several residents have no family to look after them, while others have relatives living off their relief benefits.

Inside the facilities, healthcare staff—including nurses, aides, male attendants, and female attendants—are forced to work with severely limited supplies while being expected by management to perform miracles. Staff members consistently endure disrespect from both colleagues and residents, receiving little to no support or resolution from the management team.

Work schedules routinely force employees to put their personal lives and families on the back burner. Management does not work night shifts, yet they remain inconsiderate when staff request not to be scheduled for night duty. Working a 12-hour night shift is deeply uncomfortable due to excessive heat and the removal of basic comforts for nurses. Management expects nurses to spend a 12-hour shift sitting on one chair with their feet on another, while managers remain at home in comfortable beds.

Furthermore, returning to work the day after finishing a 12-hour night shift at 7:00 AM is unfair; that day should be treated as a sleep day rather than a day off.

Healthcare workers have lives that must be respected. They are currently on their last straw and fed up with putting their lives on the line without support. Mr. Cummings must immediately step in to investigate conditions at both the Lewis Punnett Home and the Mental Health Centre.

Sincerely, A Concerned Healthcare Worker